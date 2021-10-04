PM asks health ministry to explore technical side to give vaccine to under-18 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the health ministry to explore the technical side to give vaccines to the under-18 people.

She said this while addressing a virtual Cabinet meeting on Monday.

The meeting also discussed the delay of resuming classes of universities of the country.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters after the meeting said the education minister informed the meeting that resumption of class in any university depends on the decision of its syndicate.

She also said that the delay in reopening academic activities in the universities might have occurred due to the bad condition of student dormitories as those were under lock and key for more than one and a half years.

She also said that the government has already announced two public examinations and those will be held at the right time if the situation goes like the present condition or improves further.

"There will be no problem in holding examinations if there is no sudden deterioration in the situation," the cabinet secretary said.

In the meeting the Cabinet gave final approval to the draft of the Local Government (Pourosova) (Amendment) Bill, 2021 aiming to strictly follow the system of holding local government polls every five year.

The PM joined it from her official residence Ganabhaban. Other Cabinet members were connected with the meeting from the Bangladesh Secretariat.

The cabinet secretary said that sometimes it was seen that at the end of the tenure some pourashava chairmen go to court and get restriction on holding the next election.

He mentioned that by this way some chairmen stay in office for more than five years and even 15-16 years taking the scope of a clause in the existing law that stated that the present chairman will remain in chair till the next election.

"To stop this practice the government has made this amendment in the 2009 law," he said.

The proposed law said that after the five-year completion the government will be able to appoint an administrator either from the government services who has administrative experience or any other eligible person.

"The appointed administrator will remain in the post for a maximum of six months and elections have to be held by this time," the cabinet secretary said.

The meeting also decided to make the eligibility for enlistment of any new pourosova which have minimum 2000 people per kilometre, which is now 1500 in per kilometre.

It changed the name of pourosova member to pouro executive officer.

From the meeting it was decided that the proposed law will include another clause that mentioned that if any pourosova fails to pay salaries and other wages of its officers and employees for 12 months the government can abolish its status as pourosova.

The Cabinet meeting gave approval of the draft of Essential Services Act, 2021 integrating Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1952 and The Essential Services (Second Ordinance), 1958.

After passage of this proposed law, the cabinet secretary said, the government will be able to declare any service essential, when it will be necessary.

He said the essential services will include post, telecommunications, internet service, ICT, digital services, mobile financial services, digital financial services, power generation and distribution related services, railways, passenger and goods transportation through water, road and airways.

Khandker Anwarul said that the government can declare this essential status for a maximum of six months.

After the declaration, there will be no strike, shut off and lay off in that service.

Any breach of this law will be punishable and if any labour does that he or she will be fined from Tk25,000 to Tk50,000 and six months imprisonment or both.

For the owner, the punishment is Tk100,000 maximum or one year imprisonment or both.

For illegal strike the punishment will be expulsion from the job, six months imprisonment or Tk25,000 fine or both.

If anyone instigates to breach the law that person will be fined Tk50,000 or one year imprisonment or both.

The Cabinet also approved Chittagong Division Development Board Ordinance, 1976 (repeal) Act, 2021 which will abolish the existing law as per the directives of the court that said all laws enacted during the military regimes will be scrapped.

The cabinet secretary said the meeting also discussed the offers from some African countries including South Sudan to lease agricultural land and produce agricultural products.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked Foreign Ministry, Agriculture Ministry and Commerce Ministry to look after the matter quickly and explore the opportunity.

She also asked to find out more markets for the country's agricultural products.

In this connection she mentioned that Scandinavian countries have welcomed Bangladesh's vegetables.

The government has allotted two acres of land in Purbachal to the agriculture ministry to establish an international standard laboratory to test and give certificates to the outgoing products of the country for expediting export.

The Cabinet also gave approval to ratify Article 29 of the forceful labour related ILO convention 1930.

This ratification will ease the country's export in the European countries as they gave conditions to ratify it for sending products to their countries.