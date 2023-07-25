BNP thought foreigners would be instrumental in 'toppling the Sheikh Hasina govt': Salman F Rahman

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman has said the BNP thought foreigners would be instrumental in "toppling the Sheikh Hasina government and putting them in power."

"They did not get any support from foreign countries over the caretaker government issue," he said at an event organised by Bangladeshis living in Italy on Monday night.

"BNP does not want elections to take place in the country unless their demands are met. Elections will be conducted on time in accordance with the constitution under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership," he said.

He also said the development of Bangladesh should continue under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, and emphasised the importance of uniting AL leaders and activists to ensure that the government's development initiatives reach the people effectively.

"During Prime Minister Hasina's visit to Italy, several Italian ministers and the director general of the Food and Agriculture Organization acknowledged Bangladesh as a role model and sought insights into the nation's development journey," he said.

Salman F Rahman also shared that Bangladeshis living in Italy are making noteworthy contributions to their host country with a strong sense of dedication. He relayed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's call for the establishment of Italian language educational institutions in Bangladesh, allowing for learning the language in the country.

Moreover, the Bangladesh government is investing in new aircraft, raising expectations for the launch of Dhaka-Rome direct flights in the future, he added.