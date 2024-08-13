BNP submits letter to UN seeking investigation into mass killing

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 03:18 pm

BNP submits letter to UN seeking investigation into mass killing

Speaking to the press after a meeting between a BNP delegation and the UN's resident representative in Dhaka, Amir Khosru said, "We have appealed to the United Nations to conduct an impartial and transparent international investigation into the mass killings committed under the rule of an illegitimate government. We have requested that the truth be uncovered."

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 03:18 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has alleged that the government carried out mass killings amid the ongoing anti-discrimination movement. 

He said that BNP has submitted a letter to the United Nations seeking an investigation into the mass killings.

Speaking to the press after a meeting between a BNP delegation and the UN's resident representative in Dhaka, Amir Khosru said, "We have appealed to the United Nations to conduct an impartial and transparent international investigation into the mass killings committed under the rule of an illegitimate government. We have requested that the truth be uncovered."

"The atrocities committed with the support of both domestic and foreign conspirators must be brought to light. This will ensure that no one dares to commit such acts in the future, and no one remains in power by forcibly killing citizens. The desire to cling to power through such means should not arise in anyone's mind," he added.

Amir Khasru stressed that a neutral and transparent investigation is essential for liberating the nation from the clutches of such crimes. 

The meeting was attended by BNP's organisational secretary and international affairs committee member Shama Obaed, and media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan among others.

 

