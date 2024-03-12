BNP stands against religious sentiment throwing programme in Ramadan: Quader

Bangladesh

BSS
12 March, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 09:29 pm

Related News

BNP stands against religious sentiment throwing programme in Ramadan: Quader

BSS
12 March, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 09:29 pm
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today (12 March) said BNP has taken stance against the people's religious sentiment and values by declaring to continue programme during the month of Ramadan.

"Ramadan is a month of self-restraint. But BNP leaders declared to continue their programme in this month. By doing so, BNP took stance against people's religious sentiment and values," he said in a statement.

Quader said BNP's programme during the month of Ramadan will cause people's sufferings.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It means, BNP doesn't want people's comfort by any means, he said, adding that BNP will further become isolated from people by announcing programme during Ramadan.

He said BNP has been making their evil attempts to destroy the country's constitutional and democratic trend through their so-called anti-government movement for more than an era.

But the people never responded to their call rather the party has been rejected by the people time and again, he said.

The AL general secretary said BNP has failed to engage people with them through their so-called movement as the party is always doing politics from its anti-people stance. So, it is not possible for BNP to wage a mass-movement, he said.

BNP leaders claimed that they cannot move comfortably but in reality is that they are making falsehood regularly against the government and posing threat to the government, he said.

Actually BNP leaders have been stuck in the quicksand of errors due to their slavery to the leadership of killer, corrupt and money launderer-Tarique Rahman, he said.

Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government has been working for the wellbeing of the people. The government is making its all-out efforts as the people don't have to face any hassle during the month of Ramadan, he said.

AL always stays beside people and it will do so in future too, he said.

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / BNP / Ramadan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

6h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

1d | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is the United States engaged in war for 80 consecutive years

Why is the United States engaged in war for 80 consecutive years

4h | Videos
Halal food stores have increased in Japan

Halal food stores have increased in Japan

5h | Videos
Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

7h | Videos
What risks for depositors in bank merger

What risks for depositors in bank merger

3h | Videos