BNP stages demo at Press Club demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 10:48 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has started a protest rally demanding that its Chairperson Khaleda Zia be allowed to go abroad for better treatment.

The de facto opposition party started demonstrating in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka since 10am on Monday.

Among others, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, Dhaka north city unit Convener Amanullah Aman, Dhaka south city unit Convener Abdus Salam, Member Secretary Aminul Islam and leaders and activists of different affiliated organisations are preset at the protest rally. 

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital. 

The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

They also said she is now suffering from critical cardiac and kidney problems, while her blood sugar is out of control and hemoglobin level in her blood has dropped.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the home ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.
 

Bangladesh / politics / BNP / Khaleda Zia

