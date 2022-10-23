BNP stages broom procession in Dhaka demanding gas, electricity and water

The leaders and workers of the north wing of Dhaka Metropolitan BNP held a broom procession urging the government to ensure uninterrupted gas, electricity and water supply across the city.

The procession took place on Sunday (23 October) in Mohammadpur, Badda, Gulshan, Uttara, Mirpur, Pallabi, Bhatara, Khilgaon, Tejturi Bazar, Shyamoli, Rampura, Moghbazar, Banani and other areas of the capital.

Apart from BNP leaders and workers, locals also participated in the procession with brooms, hurricanes, buckets and cooking utensils.

President of BNP Ward-92 Nabi Hossain said that common people are suffering from load-shedding and unavailability of water and gas. As a result, factories are shutting down, children's education is being disrupted, and cooking in households has become difficult due insufficient supply of gas.

Aslam Hossain Gazi, vice-president of BNP Ward-5, said that there is an acute crisis of gas, electricity and water which are the basic needs of life in the city.

"The current ruling government has failed to meet these demands. Common people have also joined us in the protest," he added.

Member Secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Aminul Haque said, "People are miserable because of the endless failure of the government. BNP is working in the field to help overcome this," he added.