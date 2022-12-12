BNP to stage demonstration at Nayapaltan Tuesday

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will stage a demonstration in the capital on Tuesday protesting the arrest of the party leaders and activists including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and the police action at their central office.

The programme will be held at 2pm in front of the party's central office at Nayapaltan.

BNP's standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain announced the programme at a press conference at its central office on Monday.

Besides, their party's all city and district units will hold mass processions on the same day on same ground as per their prescheduled programme announced from Golapbagh rally .

This would be BNP's first programme in front of their central office after its closure following police raid on the office.

On Sunday noon, the central office at Nayapaltan was reopened after four days.

On December 7, a Swechchasebak Dal leader was killed and around 50 others were injured in a clash between police and the BNP activists in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office ahead of its December 10 rally.

On December 8, a Dhaka court sent 445 BNP leaders and activists including Annie and Salam to jail in two cases filed over the December 7 violence.

Besides, in the early hours of December 9, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police picked up Mirza Fakhrul and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas from their homes in separate raids in the capital city.

A Dhaka court sent Mirza Fakhrul and Abbas to jail rejecting their bail petitions in the case on the same day.

Later they were shown arrested in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act with Paltan police station over the clash.