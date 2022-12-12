BNP to stage demonstration at Nayapaltan Tuesday

Bangladesh

UNB
12 December, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 01:23 pm

Related News

BNP to stage demonstration at Nayapaltan Tuesday

UNB
12 December, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 01:23 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will stage a demonstration in the capital on Tuesday protesting the arrest of the party leaders and activists including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and the police action at their central office.

The programme will be held at 2pm in front of the party's central office at Nayapaltan.

BNP's standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain announced the programme at a press conference at its central office on Monday.

Besides, their party's all city and district units will hold mass processions on the same day on same ground as per their prescheduled programme announced from Golapbagh rally .

This would be BNP's first programme in front of their central office after its closure following police raid on the office.

On Sunday noon, the central office at Nayapaltan was reopened after four days.

On December 7, a Swechchasebak Dal leader was killed and around 50 others were injured in a clash between police and the BNP activists in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office ahead of its December 10 rally.

On December 8, a Dhaka court sent 445 BNP leaders and activists including Annie and Salam to jail in two cases filed over the December 7 violence.

Besides, in the early hours of December 9, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police picked up Mirza Fakhrul and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas from their homes in separate raids in the capital city.

A Dhaka court sent Mirza Fakhrul and Abbas to jail rejecting their bail petitions in the case on the same day.

Later they were shown arrested in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act with Paltan police station over the clash.

Top News / Politics

BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Morocco’s sensational wins against European powerhouses Belgium, Spain and Portugal (and draw with Croatia) cements Africa’s ascension. Photo: Reuters

Carried away by euphoria: Why Morocco's win matters to so many others

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

The Paper Boutique: Challenging traditional aesthetics of weddings

4h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

The Nobel Prizes need to solve their bias problem

2h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Redmi A1: Appealing, affordable but riddled with compromise

2h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

1h | TBS Insight
Reasons why Elon Musk is repeatedly in the headlines

Reasons why Elon Musk is repeatedly in the headlines

1h | TBS World
Vibrant US market could make up for RMG export losses in EU

Vibrant US market could make up for RMG export losses in EU

2h | TBS Insight
NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter’s flight on Mars

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter’s flight on Mars

16h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis