BNP 'sponsor of militants' in the country: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said that BNP's last resorts are "communal violence and militancy."

He made the remark today after placing wreaths and paying respects at the graves of language heroes at Azimpur graveyard, marking 'Amar Ekushey' — International Mother Language Day and Shaheed Dibosh.

Calling BNP the "sponsor of militants" in the country, Quader said that not Awami League but BNP formed a "one-party rule" system after killing Bangabandhu and his family members and subsequently killed democracy.

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said that all should stand united against BNP as they, even after 51 years of independence, maintain political affiliation with Jamaat that believes in Pakistani ideology.

Awami League Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Ahmad Hossain, Advocate Afzal Hossain, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur, Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Agriculture Affairs Secretary Faridunnahar Laili among others were also present.

Awami League has undertaken a two-day programme on the occasion of International Mother Language Day.

National and party flags were lowered to half-mast and black flags were hoisted at the central office of Awami League, Bangabandhu Bhaban and all the unit offices of the organization across the country at 6:30 am.

A discussion meeting of Awami League will be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center on the occasion of International Mother Language Day on Wednesday (February 22) at 3 pm while Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the event.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier paid homage by placing wreaths at the Central Shahid Minar at one minute past midnight.

They stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the language heroes.