BNP sits with ‘Ganatantra Manch’ to formulate outline of simultaneous movement

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday sat in talks with the 'Ganatantra Manch' to formulate the outline of their simultaneous movement to be carried out for the installation of the caretaker government to oversee the next election.

The dialogue began at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office at 11:40am.

On August 8 last, 'Ganatantra Mancha, a new platform of seven opposition parties, was launched with the objective to oust the government through a united movement.

The components of the alliance are Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Rob), Nagorik Oikya, Bangladesher Biplobi Workers Party, Gonosamhati Andolon, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Bhasani Onusari Parishad and Rastra Sangskar Andolon.

This is their first meeting with BNP after the formation of 'Ganatantra Manch'.

As part of BNP's second phase of talks to forge national unity for a united movement, Fakhrul sat with the opposition platform.

BNP began its second phase of dialogue on October 2 to finalise the demands of the planned simultaneous movement.

Earlier, BNP had discussions with 23 parties during its first phase of talks that began on May 24 to work out the outline for launching a united movement to 'restore' democracy and people's voting rights