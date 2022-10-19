BNP to show 'red card' to Awami League in Khulna rally

Awal Sheikh
19 October, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 06:35 pm

BNP will show "red card" to ruling Awami League from the divisional rally to be held in Khulna on 22 October as part of the nationwide programme declared by the central committee, said the party leaders.

All the leaders and activists of the party from different districts of the division have been asked to join the rally despite a public transport strike on 21-22 October declared by the district bus-minibus owners' association.

BNP leaders claimed that the decision to stop public transport has been announced under the government's pressure to thwart the rally.

Our leaders and activists will arrive earlier and stay in different hotels and houses of their close relatives in Khulna city, they said.

SM Shafiqul Islam Mana, convener of Khulna metropolitan BNP, said, "We will hold the rally at Sonali Bank square between Dakbangla and Ferighat intersections in Khulna. We have already received permission from Khulna Metropolitan Police and Khulna City Corporation. All preparations have been made to make the rally a success."

Shafiqul Alam Tuhin, member secretary of Khulna Metropolitan BNP, said, "We will address several issues from our rally in Khulna including fuel oil and essential commodity price hike, killing of our activists and leaders across the country by Awami terrorists, release of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia."

He further said, "However, the main aim of the rally is to bring down the government. People all over the world know that they came to power through a rigged election."

Ejaz Khan, convener Khulna district BNP, said, "Tarique Rahman is directly leading this rally. No one would be able to suppress his leadership. We are expecting lakhs of people to attend the rally. We would show Awami League 'red card' on that day."

Shamsuzzaman Dudu, central vice chairman of BNP and chief coordinator of the rally implementation committee, said, "Khulna has played a vital role in all the democratic struggles of the country including the liberation war. On 22 October, a new history will be written in Khulna in the struggle to restore democracy in the country."

"All the leaders and activists have been asked to participate in the rally peacefully with national flags tied on bamboo sticks. If Awami League wants to obstruct the rally, we will resist them with the bamboo sticks," he added.

On declaring the strike of inter-district public transport on 21 and 22 October, Zakir Hossain Biplob, general secretary of Khulna Motor Workers Union, said, "We have taken the decision in demand of stopping all the three-wheelers in the highway. The administration has not taken any step in this regard."

Mizanur Rahman Milton, member of Khulna Metropolitan BNP, said, "We suspected earlier that public transport could be stopped before the rally. We have prepared everything keeping that in mind."

