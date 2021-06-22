BNP seeks govt’s prompt steps to send Khaleda abroad

BNP standing committee has demanded the government take prompt steps to send their party chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for advanced treatment considering her critical health condition.

"Though our leader (Khaleda) has recovered from coronavirus, she has been suffering from some post-Covid complications, and she's not free from risk in any way. She has heart problems, and her kidney and liver complications are very critical," said BNP secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Speaking at a press conference, he also said the medical board formed for Khaleda's treatment thinks she needs treatment for liver and other complications at any advanced centre abroad as there is little scope to receive such treatment in Bangladesh.

"Our standing committee meeting has called for intensifying steps for sending Khaleda aboard for ensuring her treatment at a much better advanced centre. Our meeting also urged the government to (completely) free her," Fakhrul said.

The BNP standing committee members had a virtual meeting on Saturday last where they discussed Khaleda's overall health condition.

Fakhrul said Khaleda's family, not BNP, had earlier taken steps for her treatment abroad and submitted an application to the government in this regard.

"Our standing committee has now taken a resolution that she needs treatment abroad. The government should now do immediately whatever is needed in this regard," the BNP leader said.

He said their party will also work out their next course of action to this end through discussions.

Fakhrul said the government should take steps to ensure treatment of ailing Khaleda abroad as he is not only an elderly politician, but also a three-time former prime minister and chairperson of a major party who made contributions to the county's Liberation War an outstanding role in restoring democracy.

Fakhrul said Khaleda underwent treatment for 53 days at the Evercare Hospital and she also received treatment at home before going to the hospital for coronavirus infections.

He said the BNP chief's medical board at the Evercare Hospital decided to discharge her from the hospital as some doctors and nurses at the non-Covid unit were infected with Indian Delta variant of coronavirus.

Besides, he said, she had also infections twice caused by bacteria due to her long stay at the hospital.

Fakhrul said the BNP chief was taken to her Gulshan residence after taking necessary steps for her treatment under a close observation there.

"Ensuring her highest treatment coming out of political narrowness is now the demand of people," he mentioned.

On 19 June, Khaleda Zia got back home from the Evercare Hospital after 53 days of treatment for Covid infections and other physical complications.

The 76-year-old BNP chief, who tested positive for Covid-19 on 11 April, was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 27 April.

On 28 April, a 10-member medical board, headed by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, was formed for the treatment of Khaleda at the Evercare Hospital a day after her admission there.

She tested negative for Covid-19 on 8 May, 27 days after she had been infected with the deadly virus, but the BNP chief was staying in the hospital for treatment for various comorbidities and post-Covid complications.

Her family submitted an application to the government on 6 May seeking permission to send her abroad for advanced treatment, but it was turned down.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on 25 March last year.