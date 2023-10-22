BNP seeks DMP permission for 28 Oct rally in Dhaka

UNB
22 October, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 09:06 am

Rizvi said they sent a letter to the DMP informing the police authorities about their party’s decision to hold the grand rally on October 28

File Photo: TBS
BNP on Saturday (21 October) took the necessary steps to secure permission from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to hold its planned grand rally on 28 October in front of their Nayapaltan central office.

The party submitted a letter, signed by its Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, to the DMP office in this regard.

Contacted, Rizvi said they sent a letter to the DMP informing the police authorities about their party's decision to hold the grand rally on October 28. "In the letter, we mentioned that we'll hold our programme peacefully."

He hoped that the DMP authorities would cooperate with them in holding the rally.

Earlier on Wednesday, the party announced the grand rally in the capital on October 28 to herald the 'final phase' of action and programmes in the movement to topple the current regime, thus paving the way for holding the next election under a non-party neutral government.

"We'll hold a grand rally in Dhaka on 28 October (Saturday). From this grand rally, our grand journey will begin," BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said while announcing the programme at Nayapaltan.

Stating that their planned grand rally is a partial programme of the final phase of the movement, Fakhrul hinted that the opposition will announce a series of action programmes on October 28. "After the grand rally, Inshallah we won't stop until the fall of this regime," he told invigorating opposition followers.

The BNP leader said the grand rally will be arranged as part of the simultaneous movement. "All political parties who are on the simultaneous movement will work to make this programme a success."

