Those involved in arsons, policeman killing to be brought to book: DB Chief Harun

Those who were involved in setting fire on vehicles and killing of a policeman in the capital on BNP's 28 October rally will be brought to book.

Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Mohammad Harun or Rashid made the remarks responding to a question from reporters at his Detective Branch (DB) office today.

He said those involved in vandalism, murder of the policeman, attacks on women activists and setting fire on vehicles on October 28 will be arrested.

The DB chief said apart from 28 October, cars were set on fire during the days of hartal and blockades.

Besides, setting fire on vehicles at Rajarbagh police hospital, attacking the Chief Justice's residence and other destructive incidents in the name of so-called movement are being investigated.

"We have got names of those who started the fire and violence. We will soon bring them to book," he added.

Harun also said, "We were looking for BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmood Chowdhury for a long time. Finally we arrested him from a house, where he was hiding. Aamir Khosru is accused of No. 4 in the police murder case. He has been arrested in this case."

The police produced Khasru to the court seeking 10 days remand for interrogation.

Later the court granted him a six-day remand.