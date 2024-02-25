BNP raises questions over lengthy judicial procedure in Pilkhana mutiny case

The BNP on Sunday expressed concerns over the prolonged legal proceedings in the Pilkhana mutiny case.

A delegation, led by the party's standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan, paid homage to those killed in the mutiny at the Banani Military graveyard this morning.

"We have heard about the judgement in the Pilkhana carnage case, but what is the status of the judgement? Has there been any appeal in the judgement, and why has the hearing not completed in 15 years? Furthermore, another explosive case was filed in 2011... Why is the trial of the case still lingering?" he said.

"Today, we will say only one thing, every citizen of Bangladesh should get justice through good governance, through law... That's what we expect. "

On 25 February 2009, several hundred Bangladesh Rifles (now BGB) men staged an armed revolt at the Darbar Hall of the force's Pilkhana headquarters during a three-day "BDR Week".

A total of 74 people, including 57 Army officers, were killed in the massacre during this period.

The mutiny finally ended the following day with the surrender of firearms, ammunition and grenades through a negotiation between the then government and the BDR rebels.