BNP, police clash in various parts of Dhaka

Activists make their way to their rally venue in the capital on Saturday (28 October). Photo: Jahir Rayhan

3:45pm

Clashes have erupted between the leaders and activists of BNP and police personnel in various parts of the capital.

The clashes broke out in Kakrail, Nayapaltan, Bijoynagar, Malibag, Matsya Bhaban and Arambag areas in the city after BNP suspended their rally at 2:15pm protesting police action.

The Nightingale intersection in Nayapaltan has turned into a battleground following a clash between BNP members and law enforcement. Photo: Zia Chowdhury

In Paltan, leaders and activists of the Awami League have reportedly joined the police in a clash with BNP members.

3:30pm

Juba Dal President Sultan Salauddin Tuku and acting general secretary Shafiqul Islam Milton were injured in the clash.

2:50pm

The air is thick with smoke as law enforcers continue to use flash grenades to disperse a large number of BNP activists in the capital's Bijoynagar.

The party men and police have engaged in chases and counter-chases since morning.

2:02pm

Several platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh have been deployed in Dhaka, confirmed BGB PRO Shariful Islam.

A platoon of the BGB was seen patrolling in the Kakrail church area.

1:57pm

On the use of flash grenades in the capital's Kakrail, Ramna Police zone Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Salman Farsi told TBS that after repeated requests, the BNP men refused to vacate the Kakrail Masjid intersection.

"They misbehaved, chanted slogans against police, and later hurled brick chips. We had to retaliate," he said.

1:53pm

A police team has entered the home of the chief justice after a brick chip had landed inside his premises.

Brick chips lie strewn on the road outside the chief justice's residence in the capital. Photo: Zia Chowdhury

1:50pm

Thousands have gathered at the south gate of the Baitul Mukarram, where AL's rally is set to begin at 2pm.

1:47pm

A small gathering can be seen near the Circuit House Jame Masjid. An armoured vehicle can be seen in the distance.

12:55pm

Sources at Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said authorities might allow Jamaat to a gathering at Shapla Chattar for a few hours under certain conditions.

One of the conditions is that Jamaat has to leave the street after the gathering, the sources said.

12:40pm

Nearly a thousand Jamaat-e-Islami activists broke through the police barricades in both Fakirapool and Arambagh and entered the Shapla Chattar.

11:30am

A clash broke out between the leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League and BNP at the capital's Kakrail Masjid Intersection.

Eyewitnesses revealed that a convoy led by former Gazipur mayor Mohammad Jahangir Alam was en route to Gulistan through Moghbazar.

In the meantime, BNP leaders and workers had already gathered along the route from Kakrail to the Arambagh junction.

The bus carrying Awami League activists was blocked from proceeding to Gulistan, sparking a clash between the two groups.

11:00am

Thousands of Jamaat activists start gathering in the Arambag area of Motijheel, while several hundred police officers barricade and obstruct them.