BNP-police clash in Habiganj: Two cases filed against 1,400

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 August, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 10:02 pm

Police fired tear shells to disperse the BNP men at Shayestanagar in Habiganj during the party&#039;s road march programme today (19 August). Photo: TBS
Police fired tear shells to disperse the BNP men at Shayestanagar in Habiganj during the party's road march programme today (19 August). Photo: TBS

Two separate cases have been filed against 1,400 people in connection with Saturday's clash between BNP and police at Sayestanagar in Habiganj that left over 150 people injured.

The cases identified 90 people, including Habiganj district unit BNP joint convener GK Gaus as the main accused. 

Khorshed Alam, and Wazed Gazi, sub-inspectors of Habiganj Sadar Model Police Station filed the two cases on Tuesday. One case is for assaulting police and the other under Explosive Substance Act.

According to the case statement, there was a surprise attack on the police from a BNP march on Saturday afternoon. 

At least 10 policemen including Habiganj Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ajay Chandra Dev were injured in the attack, it said. 

The injured OC was sent to Dhaka National Eye Hospital for better treatment on Sunday. Other injured were treated at Habiganj Hospital.

Mohammad Badiuzzaman, inspector (investigation) of the police station confirmed the case and said that 16 people have been arrested so far. An operation is underway to arrest the other accused.

Meanwhile, Habiganj municipal unit BNP general secretary SM Abdul Awal is in critical condition in the ICU of a private hospital.
Municipal BNP president Tajul Islam Farid said a BNP team went to see Awal on Sunday.

BNP-Police clash / Habiganj

