BNP-police clash in Chandpur: Over 500 sued, 22 arrested

A case has been filed against 186 named and 350 anonymous activists of BNP for clashing with police and obstructing them from performing their duties in Chandpur.

Abdul Aziz, sub-inspector of Hajiganj police station, filed the case with the police on Sunday, said Zubair Syed, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Police have arrested 22 people so far in this connection and they were also produced before a court this evening, added the OC.

On Saturday, five police personnel including the officer-in-charge of Hajiganj Police Station were injured in an attack allegedly carried out by Jubo Dal activists from a procession at Hajiganj Bazar in Chandpur.

OC Zubair said a procession of Jubo Dal tried to enter the Hajiganj East Bazar marking the 44th founding anniversary of Jubo Dal.

"Brickbats were hurled at police from the procession forcing them to fire several rounds of bullets and teargas shells to bring the situation under control," the OC said.