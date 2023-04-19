BNP is out to resort arson terrorism ahead of next polls: Obaidul Quader

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
19 April, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 06:04 pm

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today (19 April) alleged that BNP is once again planning to carry out arson terrorism ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections. 

"Evil forces are out to destabilise the country's stability and started ill-efforts centering the polls again. The incidents of fire in several places in a row are similar to arson terrorism. This is most important thing that whether fire incidents in the markets were planned or not," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister said these while addressing a joint meeting at AL President Sheikh Hasina's Dhanmondi political office here this morning.

Stating that the AL leaders and workers will guard the country's markets, he said Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is uncompromising over the issues of the country's democracy, constitution and stability. 

The AL general secretary said there is a fear of the black shadow of arson terrorism centering elections, while footsteps can be heard like that in 2013, 2014 and 2015. 

BNP failed to get public support in its nationwide movement, road marches and human chains as the country's people did not respond to its calls, he said.

Quader said the AL does not have any problem about anyone's friendship with the USA. 

"Democracy will not run in Bangladesh as per the order of anyone. The overall situation of Bangladesh has been informed to everyone, including the EU and US Ambassadors (in Dhaka). The elections will be held in line with the constitution and will be conducted by the Election Commission (EC). The government will not interfere into it," he said.

Claiming that the non-communal forces are united across the country, the AL general secretary said BNP wants an unelected government to come to power in the country. 

"They (BNP men) started playing with fire again. After having failed in movement, they are desperate now to topple the Sheikh Hasina's government," he said.

Deputy Leader of the House and AL presidium member Begum Matia Chowdhury, AL presidium members Kazi Zafarullah, Shajahan Khan, Col. (retd) Faruk Khan, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram, Advocate Qumrul Islam, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretaries BM Mozammel, Kamal Hossain, Afzal Hossain and Sujit Roy Nandi, publicity secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, science and technology affairs secretary Abdus Sabur and health affairs secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana were, among others, present at the meeting.

