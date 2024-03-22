BNP is out to destabilise market in name of boycotting Indian goods: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today (22 March) said BNP has indulged in a deep conspiracy to destabilise the country's market system in the name of boycotting Indian products.

"But the country's people will not respond to their (BNP's) call," he told a press conference at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said that BNP's plot to destroy relations with India is the manifestation of the mental weakness of the leaders of that party.

"Their call for boycotting Indian goods will not affect the relations prevailing between the two countries (Bangladesh and India). The country's people will boycott those who have called for the boycott of Indian products," he said.

The AL general secretary said when a political party gets bankrupt having radical mentality, it can talk like boycotting its neighbouring country by violating diplomatic norms.

"The majority of our essential products come from India. It has benefits too. The cost of imports from distant countries is high. So, the plot to destroy our relations with India is the manifestation of BNP's mental disorder. They (BNP) are paying a lot for not joining the last general elections," he said.

Quader said a senior BNP leader is seeking the cooperation from the neighboring friendly country to save Bangladesh's democracy and on the contrary, a junior leader of BNP is calling for boycotting the Indian products.

"In fact, the BNP's politics is chaotic and messy. Now they don't understand whom they want to make pleased. Which way will BNP actually go? They are now pathless like the wanderers and talking perplexed," he said.

Commenting that the 21-year hostile relations with India after the assassination of Bangabandhu caused a huge harm to Bangladesh, the road transport and bridge minister said it is quite possible to get benefits by maintaining good relations with India.

"The Awami League has proved by doing so. Enclave exchange and border agreement were implemented. Now there is positive progress in signing deals on Teesta and Feni river water sharing...there is no need to quarrel with the neighbour," he said.

Quader said communal politics has been going on in the name of opposing India since the Pakistan era, while today's call for boycotting Indian goods is an integral part of that.

Criticising the allegations of oppression of BNP leaders, he said BNP general secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and almost all its leaders have come out of jail gradually but Fakhrul is saying from Singapore that they are being suppressed.

"Almost all the BNP leaders have been released from jail on bail. Where is the repression here? Isn't this a contradictory statement?" he questioned.

About electricity import from Bhutan, the AL general secretary said he thinks that India will not make objection to importing electricity from Bhutan using Indian territory.

He said the King of Bhutan is coming to Bangladesh and he will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Our Prime Minister has family ties with the family of the King of Bhutan. I think India will not disagree to importing electricity from Bhutan using Indian land," Quader said.

AL organising secretary BM Mozammel Haque, deputy office secretary Sayem Khan and central committee member Anwar Hossain were, among others, present at the press conference.