BNP, other opposition parties plan to lay siege to secretariat on Sunday: Sources

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) along with other likeminded parties are likely to surround the secretariat, they declared during the party's grand rally today.

According to sources, they will likely surround the secretariat on Sunday. However, further details about the programme could not be confirmed yet.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) started its grand rally to press home their one-point movement in front of the party's Nayapaltan office at around 2:15pm.

BNP's one-point demand includes the resignation of the current government and election under a non-partisan government.

Besides the BNP, 37 like-minded parties, including the Gonotontro Moncho, 12-party alliance, Nationalist Alliance, Gono Odhikar Porishod (Reza Kibria), LDP, Gono Forum, and Democratic Left Unity Alliance, have also decided to hold grand rallies in Dhaka on the same date separately.

Three affiliated organisations of Awami League- Jubo League, Chhatra League, and Swechhasebak League- are set to jointly hold the peace rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 3pm today.