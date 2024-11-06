BNP to observe 7 Nov as 'Nat'l Revolution and Solidarity Day'

UNB
06 November, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 05:44 pm

BNP to observe 7 Nov as 'Nat'l Revolution and Solidarity Day'

On this day in 1975, amid political turmoil, soldiers and civilians jointly freed then chief of army staff Ziaur Rahman from captivity in Dhaka Cantonment, paving the way for him to come to power

BNP to observe 7 Nov as &#039;Nat&#039;l Revolution and Solidarity Day&#039;

BNP will observe what it calls the 'National Revolution and Solidarity Day' tomorrow (7 November), marking the "civil-military uprising" of 7 November 1975.

On this day in 1975, amid political turmoil, soldiers and civilians jointly freed then chief of army staff Ziaur Rahman from captivity in Dhaka Cantonment, paving the way for him to come to power.

On 31 October, the BNP declared a 10-day programme to mark the day extensively, aiming to highlight its true historical significance and background for the younger generation.

Besides, BNP's associate bodies and all units will also hold various programmes, including discussions, cultural programmes, essay competitions, photo exhibitions and publishing supplements in newspapers, across the country to mark the day with due respect.

As part of the programmes, the party flag will be hoisted atop all its offices across the country on Thursday morning while BNP leaders and activists, led by party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, will place wreaths and offer fateha at the grave of their party founder, ex- President Ziaur Rahman at 11am.

The party also arranged a discussion meeting at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh today, marking the day.

The BNP will also take out a rally in November from in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office at 4pm on Friday (8 November). The party has already made the necessary preparations to ensure massive participation from its rank and file in the rally.

Similar rallies will also be brought out in every division of the country.

The party' cultural wing Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (Jasas) will arrange a cultural programme at the Central Shaheed Minar at 6pm on 7 November.

BNP / National Revolution and Solidarity Day

