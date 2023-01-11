BNP, 53 other opposition parties can do nothing: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the ongoing anti-government movement of the BNP and 53 other opposition parties is pointless.

"The 54 parties can do nothing," he said while addressing a discussion at the Shah Ali Eidgah Field in Mirpur. He also repeated the comment in another meeting on the Bangabandhu Avenue at Gulistan.

"Last month, the parties made several attempts to overthrow the Sheikh Hasina government under the leadership of Khaleda Zia and the mechanism of fugitive leader Tareque Zia, but failed repeatedly."

"BNP is just bogus. Today it held a rally at Paltan. I saw another one organised by the 12-party alliance at Bijaynagar. The 7-party alliance was seen sitting in front of the Press Club. A nominal number of participants attended these events. How will they continue the movement with such strength?" he asked.

Quader further added that the Awami League will play against corruption, misrule and anti-democracy activities. "Those who rehabilitated Bangabandhu  killers will also be brought to book."

Criticising the media, he said, "Our Dhaka South and North units are holding discussions on Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day. Yet, some online news portals reported that the Awami League is holding counter-programmes [against the opposition movement]. Why?"

BNP and other opposition parties arranged mass sit-in programmes in 10 divisional cities, including Dhaka, across the country on Wednesday while activists of the ruling Awami League were also on the streets. No clash was reported centering the programmes.

The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

1d | Panorama
Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

1d | Panorama

