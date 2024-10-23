All political parties must clarify whether they support or oppose 1972 Constitution: Hasnat Abdullah

Central coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Movement Hasnat Abdullah speaks at a press briefing held at the Central Shaheed Minar on 23 October 2024. Screengrab from a video: JamunaTV

All political parties have to clarify their stance on whether they support or oppose the Mujib-era's 1972 Constitution, central coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Movement Hasnat Abdullah said today (23 October).

He also called on political parties for their unity.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Central Shaheed Minar, he criticised the constitution drafted after the liberation war, terming it a "fascist Awami League constitution".

"If we discard the 1972 Constitution and draft a new one, that constitution will reflect the aspirations of the people," he said.

Earlier today, the BNP held a meeting with Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus. The issue of the resignation of President Shahabuddin was discussed.

Following the meeting, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said the party did not want to see the post of the president vacant in the current situation.

"The presidency is the highest constitutional position and it is also an institution. If this position becomes vacant due to resignation or removal, it will create a constitutional and national crisis."

Meanwhile, at today's event, Hasnat also said the Bakshal constitution and the current one had become irrelevant and abolishing it would lead to the automatic removal of President Shahabuddin.

Hasnat again demanded the banning of the Chattra League, labelling it a terrorist organisation, asserting the five-point demand given by the group was their ultimate goal.

Earlier yesterday, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement pressed forth a five-point demand, including the resignation of President Shahabuddin within this week.

They also called for cancelling the results of the last three national elections, formulating a new constitution and issuing a new proclamation in "light of the spirit of the July uprising".