BNP MPs' vacant seats: EC to announce schedule of by-polls on 18 Dec

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 03:26 pm

BNP MPs&#039; vacant seats: EC to announce schedule of by-polls on 18 Dec

The Election Commission (EC) will announce the schedule of the by-elections to the vacant parliamentary seats of the BNP MPs on 18 December, said Election Commissioner Md Alamgir.

He said this while talking to journalists at the Election Commission office at Agargaon in the city on Thursday.

"We'll [election commissioners] hold a meeting where this matter [the by-polls] will be discussed. The election schedule will be announced after the meeting," he added.

The schedules will be selected keeping in mind the public holidays, exams and religious festivals, the election commissioner added.

The meeting will also decide on the use of EVMs, installation of CCTVs cameras, and the appointment of returning officers during the by-polls, he said.

Replying to a reporter's query about inviting BNP to the by-polls, the EC said, "We will not invite any particular political party to participate in the by-polls.

"Our schedules will be open for all political parties."

On December 11, five out of seven BNP members of the parliament (MPs) submitted their resignation to Speaker of Parliament Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, as part of their anti-government movement with a 10-point demand that includes dissolution of parliament.

Later on Sunday night, The Parliament Secretariat issued a gazette notification declaring the seats of six BNP lawmakers vacant.

The MPs who resigned are: Md. Zahidur Rahman, Thakurgaon-3; Md. Mosharof Hosen, Bogura-4; Gulam Mohammad Siraj, Bogura-6; Md. Aminul Islam, Chapainawabganj-2 and Rumeen Farhana, from women's reserved seats.

Md Harunur Rashid of Chapainawabganj-3, who is now in Australia and ailing MP of Brahmanbaria-2 Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan could not submit his resignation to the speaker in-person.

The MPs sent their resignation through an email on the same day.

