BNP MPs' resignation: By-polls in 5 constituencies on 1 Feb

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 December, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 01:01 pm

Related News

BNP MPs' resignation: By-polls in 5 constituencies on 1 Feb

TBS Report
18 December, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 01:01 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Election Commission (EC) has announced 1 February as the date for by-polls to the parliamentary seats that fell vacant following the recent resignation of the BNP lawmakers.

EC Secretary Jahangir Alam made the disclosure while speaking with reporters following a meeting of the commission held in Dhaka on Sunday.

The five constituencies where the by-polls will take place are – Thakurgaon-3, Bogura-4, Bogura-6, Chapainawabganj-2, and Brahmanbaria-2.

On December 10, the BNP lawmakers announced that they would resign from parliament.

Five of the seven BNP lawmakers submitted their resignation to JS Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury the following day. 

The five MPs are Md Zahidur Rahman, Thakurgaon-3; Md Mosharof Hosen, Bogura 4; Gulam Mohammad Siraj, Bogura-6; Md Aminul Islam, Chapainawabganj-2 and Rumeen Farhana from a seat reserved for women.

Top News / Politics

BNP / Election Commission (EC) / by-polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the wedding season is dawning on us, the demand for both rented and pre-owned items is surging. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/Filmism

Why not rent your wedding attire?

2h | Mode
TBS Illustration

Tips to prevent excessive skin drying in winter

53m | Mode
There are four or five such sculpture shops in Savar that do commissioned work and take orders to make animal statues and sculptures. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When art is not art anymore

4h | Panorama
Ashy Drongo takes nectar. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ashy Drongo: 'Never.. it asked a crumb of me.'

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A meal for a good deed

A meal for a good deed

1h | TBS Stories
FIFA World Cup Final Tactical Preview

FIFA World Cup Final Tactical Preview

1h | TBS SPORTS
Why the third-place decider is played?

Why the third-place decider is played?

16h | TBS SPORTS
Exclusive exhibition of Zainul Abedin at Gallery Chitrak

Exclusive exhibition of Zainul Abedin at Gallery Chitrak

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

6
Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr
Economy

Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr