BNP MPs' resignation: By-polls in 5 constituencies on 1 Feb

The Election Commission (EC) has announced 1 February as the date for by-polls to the parliamentary seats that fell vacant following the recent resignation of the BNP lawmakers.

EC Secretary Jahangir Alam made the disclosure while speaking with reporters following a meeting of the commission held in Dhaka on Sunday.

The five constituencies where the by-polls will take place are – Thakurgaon-3, Bogura-4, Bogura-6, Chapainawabganj-2, and Brahmanbaria-2.

On December 10, the BNP lawmakers announced that they would resign from parliament.

Five of the seven BNP lawmakers submitted their resignation to JS Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury the following day.

The five MPs are Md Zahidur Rahman, Thakurgaon-3; Md Mosharof Hosen, Bogura 4; Gulam Mohammad Siraj, Bogura-6; Md Aminul Islam, Chapainawabganj-2 and Rumeen Farhana from a seat reserved for women.