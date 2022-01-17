BNP MP alleges election irregularities in parliament

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 January, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 08:14 pm

BNP MP alleges election irregularities in parliament

Ruling party MP Nazim Uddin alleged that people have become hostage to bureaucracy  

TBS Report
17 January, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 08:14 pm
A session inside Bangladesh Parliament. Photo: UNB
A session inside Bangladesh Parliament. Photo: UNB

Alleging irregularities in recent polls, including the Nayanganj mayoral election, BNP parliamentarian Harunur Rashid claimed that people have lost their interest in the Election Commission.

Speaking at the 16th session of the parliament, the BNP MP said, "Comparatively there were fewer controversies over the Narayanganj city corporation election. But only 50% of the votes were cast."  

He went on to allege that the city polls and union parishad elections, held in his electoral area of Chapanawabganj, was marred by election irregularities including illegal entry into voting booths.

Harunur Rashid, who was elected from the Chapainawabganj-3 constituency, sought the prime minister's intervention in ensuring punishment for the people responsible for the polls irregularities.

Meanwhile, Nazim Uddin Ahmed, ruling party MP from Mymensingh-3, slammed the bureaucrats saying that people have become hostage to bureaucracy.

"We have been suffering from bureaucratic problems for a long time. The way bureaucrats talk, it seems as though MPs do not have any value to them. We hardly get any respect when we visit them as members of parliament," he said.

Nazim also called on all the members of parliaments to raise their voices against the bureaucrats.

He further said many development projects, including the construction of a hospital, many schools, colleges, roads and mosques in his constituency are being stalled.

"If this is the situation, we won't be able to answer to people during polls as only two years are left for the next general election," he told the house.

Referring to the construction of a model mosque in his area, Nazim said the site for it was selected three years ago.

"Construction of the mosque has not started yet due to bureaucratic complications," he said.

"When I asked about it, the project director said one thing, the deputy commissioner said another, and the Islamic Foundation replied with something entirely different," alleged the ruling party MP.

