BNP men, police clash at Naya Paltan

BNP men and police are clashing in front of the BNP central office at Naya Paltan where the partymen started gathering since morning ahead of the 10 December rally.

Defying Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) directives stating that the party cannot hold their rally on busy Dhaka streets, hundreds of BNP men were seen chanting slogans with banners in hand in front of their party headquarters.

However, around 3pm the police fired tear shells and blank shots to disperse the crowd which resulted in a chase and counter-chase and pelting law enforcers with brick chips.

When asked, DMP Assistant Commissioner (Motijheel zone) Golam Ruhani told The Business Standard that BNP men were repeatedly asked to leave the roads but they denied it. Later, police were forced to take action, he added

Earlier, police deployed several armoured vehicles, prison vans and additional striking force in the Naya Paltan area around 12pm.

Previously, addressing the agitated party men and media, BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas said that the government should offer an acceptable alternative for their 10 December rally.

"If the government does not give an acceptable alternative, then our rally will be held in Nayapaltan," said Abbas.