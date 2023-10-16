BNP holds youth rally at Nayapaltan

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

BNP leaders and activists gathered in front of the party's Nayapaltan headquarters to take part in the youth rally organised by Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Jubo Dal.

The rally began around 2:15pm on Monday (16 October) as a part of their one-point movement demanding the resignation of the incumbent government, dissolution of parliament, restoration of the caretaker government system in the next national elections and release of its chief Khaleda Zia.

BNP leaders and activists marched towards Nayapaltan headquarters, holding banners, festoons, and placards. Temporary stages have been set up on trucks.

Traffic congestion arose in Nayapaltan, Fakirapool, Motijheel, Purana Paltan, Vijay Nagar, Kakrail Segunbagicha areas centring this youth rally of BNP.

Activists have blocked both sides of the road from Kakrail to Farirapool.

The rally was presided over by Sultan Salah Uddin Tuku, president of the youth front presided over the rally which is being convened by by its General Secretary Shafiqul Islam Milton.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will be present as the chief guest at the rally, with BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas as the special guest. 

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and other senior leaders of BNP and Jubo Dal will also speak at the event.

Meanwhile, a large number of law enforcement personnel have been deployed in the Nayapaltan area to avoid any untoward situation.

BNP rally

