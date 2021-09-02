BNP men clash with police in Ctg, seven held

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 09:26 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A clash between police and BNP activists took place during a programme in Kazir Deuri area of Chattogram metropolitan area on Thursday.

Several cops, BNP activists and a journalist were injured after the clash while police arrested seven BNP men from the spot.

The arrestees were- Ward No 9 BNP General Secretary Habibur Rahman, Akbar Shah BNP Members Md Hanif, Md Anwar, Mohammad Yusuf, Mosharraf Hossain and Bacchu.

A chase and counter chase also took place between police, Chhatra Dal and BNP leaders during the clash, said Officer in Charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station, Nejamuddin.

"BNP men attacked police without any provocation. Further legal action will be taken after observing the CCTV footage of the incident," he added.

On the other hand, former BNP office secretary, Idris Ali, said police attacked BNP men during party's founding anniversary programme at the party office in Nasimon Bhaban.

"At least 10 of our workers were injured and undergoing treatment", he added. 

