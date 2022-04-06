BNP men clash with cops en-route to jail with Ishraque

BNP men obstructed a police van trying to take their leader Ishraque Hossain from court to prison today.

Ishraque was arrested on Wednesday from the capital's Motijheel area while distributing leaflets during a protest against the price hike of daily commodities.

The police van was vandalised, van driver, police officers and BNP members were injured in the attack.

Following the incident, the police have arrested 35 BNP members from Ray Shaheber Bazar area and its surroundings, said BNP sources.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Motijheel Zone Deputy Commissioner Enamul Haque Mithu said, "Ishraque is also accused in an arson case filed over setting a car on fire in 2020."

Ishraque Hossain, son of former Dhaka city mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka, is a member of BNP's Dhaka Metropolitan South Committee. He was a mayoral candidate in the Dhaka South City Corporation election representing BNP.