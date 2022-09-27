BNP men beat up journo for videotaping attack on AL activist

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
27 September, 2022, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 11:29 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Outraged over the attack on a private TV channel journalist and camera person by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) men, different journalist organisations came down heavily on the party demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits. 

On Monday, a group of BNP activists swooped on Anwar Hossain and Dalwar Hossain – reporter and camera person of Desh TV – and beat them as they were found videotaping the group beating an Awami League activist up in Dhaka.

Armed with sticks and rods, the BNP men attacked the two soon after they were found recording the AL activist being beaten up, Desh TV quoted the two as saying. 

Soon after the incident, Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) issued a statement and condemned the attack calling for a speedy investigation leading to exemplary punishment of the attackers. 

Both were taken to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) for treatment.

Comments

