BNP grand rally to be held in Nayapaltan: Rizvi

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 02:41 pm

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said that their grand rally will be held in Nayapaltan on Friday (28 July).

"BNP's grand rally will be held in Nayapaltan," he said today (27 July) at a press conference at the BNP Nayapaltan central office while adding that party leaders and activists are being arrested in connection with the grand rally.

"More than 500 leaders and activists have been arrested by the law and order forces loyal to the government," Rizvi said.

He said that the government is making these arrests to spread fear. "This is a pointless attempt by the government. The more arrests are made, the stronger the movement becomes."

He alleged that BNP leaders and activists are being attacked in different districts. "I will ask the law and order forces to avoid repression and cooperate in the success of BNP's grand rally programme."

He asked for the immediate and unconditional release of all arrested BNP leaders and activists. "We will have a peaceful rally and leave after listening to our central leaders."

Meanwhile, police are on high alert around BNP headquarters in Nayapaltan. As time is progressing, police presence in the area is increasing.

DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said due to Muharram formalities and VVIP movements on Friday, the two parties have been advised to hold their rallies in open fields. 

He also said searches are being conducted in different places in the capital to ensure the safety of the rally.

