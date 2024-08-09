UN to support Yunus-led interim government until national elections held: Lewis

The United Nations has a crucial role in supporting the Prof Muhammad Yunus-led transition government until a national election is announced in the coming months, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis said today (9 August).

"The United Nations has a very important role in supporting this transition government," she told reporters after a meeting with a BNP delegation, led by Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, at the party chairperson's Gulshan office.

She said they are meeting all of the stakeholders, all of the parties involved, and all of the civil society organisations to begin conversations about how the UN can support Bangladesh along the path for looking at a new investigation on what happened, how to reconcile, and advancing on the development priorities in the country and of course supporting until the new transition government can announce elections in the coming months.

"So, this is an important moment for consultation and dialogue, and again we are always calling for calm," the UN official said.

She said it has been extraordinary what has happened in the country over the last few days.

"We all have a responsibility for calm and peace on the streets," Lewis said.

She said all also have the responsibility to stop violence to continue to build an incredible Bangladesh and to continue the economic development. "We all need to work together closely…"

About the meeting, the UN official said she came to meet the BNP leaders as a transition government was announced on Thursday night under the leadership of Dr Yunus.

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and Organizing Secretary Shama Obed were also present at the meeting.

Following the meeting, Khosru said the nation has experienced a significant transformation, achieving a form of independence for the second time.

He noted that, alongside the people of Bangladesh, the international community has played a crucial role in supporting this change.

In particular, Khosru highlighted the United Nations' significant contribution to restoring human rights in Bangladesh.

He said there was previously a sense of uncertainty among Bangladesh's development partners regarding the country's future.

However, the BNP leader said this apprehension has now disappeared among all.

He mentioned that the UN is a key partner in shaping Bangladesh's future by addressing and overcoming these uncertainties. "We need the UN's support in this effort, and they are willing to give that support," he said.

"Discussions (at our meeting) have focused on the collective goal of building a new Bangladesh together," Khosru said.