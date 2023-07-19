BNP march begins in Chattogram

In a bid to demand an early election under a neutral interim government, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has started their march from Nur Ahmed Road in Chattogram.

Thousands of party leaders and workers have taken part, holding banners and festoons, as they set forth on their journey.

Led by BNP's permanent committee member and former minister, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, the rally is set to conclude at Deowanhat in Chattogram by 5pm, passing through New Market and Kadamtali areas.

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury, organising secretary of BNP's Chattogram city unit, informed The Business Standard that the leaders, workers, and supporters from Chattogram, as well as from the northern and southern districts, have joined the rally.

He asserted that their goal is to ensure the participation of a significant number of people in the journey.

Before commencing the march, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, a member of the BNP permanent committee, addressed the party workers, stating, "We will conduct a peaceful rally. We will not provoke anyone. BNP has come this far due to our peaceful movements. The millions of people of this country and the peace-loving international community stand with us."

As a result of the rally, vehicular movement has been suspended on the route from Kajir Dewri to New Market.