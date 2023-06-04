BNP leaders meet Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders have sat down with the Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori.

The meeting began at the BNP Chairperson's political office in Gulshan after 10am on Sunday.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir led the BNP delegation in the meeting.

BNP International Relations Committee Chairman and National Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and member of the party's international relations committee Shyama Obaid also attended the meeting.

The Japanese ambassador was accompanied by Miss Igai, the First Political Secretary of the Embassy of Japan.

Photo: TBS

After the meeting, BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said that Japan as a friendly nation is in favour of neutral and acceptable elections in Bangladesh.

"They show genuine concern about the overall aspects of our country as they need a suitable environment for investment here. Therefore, it is normal for them to have an interest in the upcoming national elections.

"Like other countries in the world, Japan is also trying to understand the direction in which Bangladesh is heading," he added.

