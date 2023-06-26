BNP leader's house 'vandalised' in Cumilla

TBS Report
26 June, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 07:45 pm

Miscreants have allegedly attacked leaders and activists of BNP in Cumilla and vandalised the house of Abul Kalam, industrial affairs secretary of BNP and former president of Laksam upazila.

"Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League men attacked Abul Kalam's house adjacent to Laksam Pourabhaban on Sunday night around 9:30pm to 10:00pm," Shah Alam, younger brother of Abul Kalam and joint convener of Laksam upazila BNP, alleged on Monday (26 June).

Laksam police station Officer-in-Charge Abdullah Al Mahfuz said, "No one has informed us about the incident. We have not heard of any attack. Nothing can be said without knowing the details."

Shah Alam also said a number of leaders and activists of BNP and Chhatra Dal were attacked last Thursday (22 June).

He is preparing to file a case regarding the matter, he further said.

Laksam Awami League General Secretary Rafiqul Islam Hira said, "The allegations are not correct. Why would Awami League men do such an act?"

