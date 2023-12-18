BNP leaders Fakhrul, Khasru denied bail; to be interrogated at jail gate

A Dhaka court has denied a 10-day remand plea for questioning BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and its standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, but gave permission to interrogate them at the jail gate.

Their bail pleas were also rejected bail and were shown arrested in a case filed at Paltan police station over attacking law enforcers during the party's grand rally on 28 October.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury's court gave the order after hearing an appeal of the investigating officer of the case on Monday (18 December), confirmed Sub-Inspector (SI) Shah Alam, General Registration Wing Officer of Paltan police station.

Earlier on 14 December, Paltan police station Sub-Inspector Sumit Kumar Saha, who is the investigating officer in the case, filed an application with the court to show them arrested in the case as well as take them in 10 days remand.

Abdullah Abu, public prosecutor of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court, represented the state during the hearing.

On the other hand, a few lawyers including senior advocate Md Asaduzzaman, Mohsin Mia, and Omar Farooq represented the accused and presented an peition to cancel the remand plea.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir being taken to Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court on 18 December 2023. Photo: TBS

According to the case statement, following Fakhrul and Khasru's directives BNP leaders and activists and its front organisations gathered in front of Paltan Model police station around 3:00pm on 28 October.

They then blasted crude bombs, attacked the police station, assaulted police personnel and prevented them from discharging their duties.

The clash later spread to Bijoyanagar water tank and Shantinagar area. At one stage, the BNP general meeting was suspended around 3pm.

A member of the police and a ward-level leader of Jubo Dal were killed in this clash. At least 41 police and 25 members of Ansar were injured. Besides, at least 20 journalists were injured.

Following the incident, police filed a case against Fakhrul, Amir Khasru and 102 others with Paltan police station.

Earlier, on 14 December, investigating officer Paltan Model police station Sub-Inspector Sumit Kumar applied to show the arrest of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and take them on remand for 10 days.

Today, the accused were brought to the court from the jail for hearing in this regard.

On 29 October, Mirza Fakhrul was arrested in connection with a case filed with Ramna police station over the attack on the residence of the chief justice on 28 October.

Around 10 hours after detaining him, police filed at least two cases against him.

Earlier on 3 November, the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detained Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury from his Gulshan residence. Later in the day, he was placed on a six-day remand in connection with a case filed over the death of a constable in a clash during the party's grand rally on 28 October. He was later sent to jail.