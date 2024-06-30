BNP leaders don't understand difference between agreement and MoU: FM Hasan

The government wants to increase connectivity for the economic prosperity of the region, he said, adding that BNP, however, is creating confusion over it.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud addresses a seminar at Chattogram Press Club yesterday (29 June). Photo: BSS
BNP leaders do not understand the difference between agreement and memorandum of understanding (MoU), Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said yesterday (29 June).

"I don't know why they can't understand the difference between agreement and MoU. Some MoUs were signed during the prime minister's visit to India and some MoUs were renewed. But no agreement was signed," said Hasan, also Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary.

He was addressing a seminar titled "Bangladesh Awami League and Bangabandhu" held at Bangabandhu Hall of Chattogram Press Club under the arrangement of Chattogram North District unit of AL marking the 75th founding anniversary of the party.

Mentioning that all the agreements were made in the interest of the country, the foreign minister said the government wants to increase the connectivity of Dhaka-Kolkata, Khulna-Kolkata and Dinajpur-Siliguri.

"We have signed an agreement to import hydropower from Nepal through India. Talks are also underway with Bhutan. We also want to increase connectivity with Nepal and Bhutan," he added.

The government wants to increase connectivity for the economic prosperity of the region, he said, adding that BNP, however, is creating confusion over it.

