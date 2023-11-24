BNP leader's body found in Bogura

The body of a 55-year-old BNP leader, who was absconding to avoid arrest in a recently filed case, was recovered from a mustard field of Mandail village under Sherpur upazila of Bogura district on Thursday (23 November) morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Matin, 55, son of late Kafil, resident of the Mandail village. He was an executive member of the Bishalpur union unit of the BNP.

Locals said a case was filed against some BNP leaders and activists on November 15 where Matin was also accused. He has been absconding from home since that day.

Matin's sister-in-law Shahanaz Khatun said Matin had been living in his daughter's house in Sherpur for the last four months due to his wife's sickness. On Wednesday morning, he came home to take some warm clothes and again left after a while.

But on Thursday morning, his blood-stained body was found in a mustard field.

Later, he was taken to Sherpur Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead.

Babu Kumar Saha, officer-in-charge of Sherpur police station, said the body was sent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

After the legal process, the body will be handed over to the family, the officer added.