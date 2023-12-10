BNP leaders and activists hold demonstration at Press Club to mark Human Rights Day

BNP leaders and activists in front of the Press Club on 10 December. Photo: TBS

The leaders and activists of BNP gathered at Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka today (10 December) to join a human chain programme marking International Human Rights Day.

The demonstration organised at 11am aimed to highlight claims of human rights abuses against its members.

From 10:30am, hundreds of leaders and activists of BNP's and allied organisations started gathering in front of the press club with banners and festoons.

At the time, they were seen chanting slogans in front of the Jatiya Press Club.

Meanwhile, members of the law and order forces have beefed up the security zone around the press club and its surrounding areas.

BNP Standing Committee member Begum Selima Rahman presided over the protest programme.

While addressing the crowd, Selima Rahman emphasized that the people of the country have united against what she labelled a fascist government.

"Since 28 October, around 20,000 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested. This government deliberately disrupted our mass rally," she claimed, asserting that Bangladesh tops the list for human rights violations.

Criticising the government, she alleged that the judiciary operates under the control of one person and highlighted the closure of multiple party offices, including the central BNP office in Nayapaltan.

Additionally, she alleged unfair treatment of jailed BNP activists and the constant fear among many families of potential apprehension.

"Many can't sleep at home. If a family member isn't found, they detain others, often followed by ransom demands," she stated.

Promising ongoing protests flooding the streets, she reiterated their refusal to accept any election conducted under this government.

Appealing to the public, Selima Rahman urged everyone to reject the ruling government.

"Today, both ends of the political spectrum stand together in protest against this government. The people of Bangladesh will soon overthrow the current Awami government," she added

In his speech, Dr AZM Zahid Hossain condemned the continuous human rights violations by the government, vowing to persist until the fall of this "fascist" regime.

Barrister Kaiser Kamal joined in, alleging severe torture of BNP activists in jail and highlighting Bangladesh's international recognition for modern-world human rights violations.

He expressed concerns over the diminishing independence due to enforced disappearances and killings, claiming a lack of rule of law and human rights in the country, even extending to the deceased being punished in lower courts.

Advisor to BNP Chairperson Zainul Abedin Farooq, Co-Editor for Information and Research Affairs Quader Gani Chowdhury, Co-Office Secretary Taiful Islam Tipu, Executive Committee Member Nazim Uddin Alam, Mahila Dal President Afroza Abbas, General Secretary Sultana Ahmed and others are present in the human chain.

Policed blocked BNP demonstration in Munshiganj district. Photo: TBS

On the other hand, the police blocked a human chain demonstrated in Munshiganj by BNP leaders and activists. They complained that when the leaders and activists who were part of the human chain started to speak, the police came and took away their banners.

Another human chain was demonstrated at 12pm at Shatkhira marking Human Rights Day. Hundreds of leaders and activists participated in the protest under the guard of the police.