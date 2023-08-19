Govt held accountable for Khaleda Zia's well-being: Mirza Fakhrul

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 07:17 pm

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is expected to be the chief guest of the programme

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Expressing deep concern about the worsening health of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called for her release. 

"The government would bear complete responsibility if any untoward incident were to befall her," Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks on Saturday (19 August), while addressing a brief rally held prior to the commencement of a scheduled road march organised by Dhaka Metropolitan North and South BNP. 

BNP brought out the procession to amplify their demand for the release of Khaleda Zia and her access to medical treatment abroad.

Mirza Fakhrul further added that Khaleda Zia isn't just a leader for the democratic movement within the Indian subcontinent, but across all of Asia. 

He compared her role to that of the "Pied Piper of Hamelin", symbolising her role in awakening the people of the country for democracy.

Referring to the alleged detention of six Chhatra Dal leaders by law enforcement members in plainclothes, Mirza Fakhrul said the government will be held responsible if the leaders are not released within six hours.

The BNP road march, which kicked off from the party's headquarters in Nayapaltan, concluded at the Malibag intersection in the capital after passing through Kakrail and Shantinagar intersections.

Leaders and activists were seen shouting slogans for the release of Khaleda Zia.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Additional law enforcement personnel have been deployed in the area based on the programme.

The BNP had threatened to announce tougher programmes if the government did not allow its ailing party chief Khaleda Zia to go abroad for receiving advanced treatment.

"The people of Bangladesh will not remain silent if steps are not taken immediately to ensure the treatment of our leader Begum Khaleda Zia abroad," BNP senior leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said while speaking at a milad and doa mahfil on Wednesday (16 August).

On 9 August, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital for health checkups and treatment as she fell sick and she has been receiving treatment under close observation of doctors in a cabin at the hospital since then.

Khaleda has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

She was sent to Old Dhaka Central Jail she was convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case by a lower court on 8 February 2018. On 25 March 2020, the BNP chief was released from jail upon an executive order on some conditions considering her age and humanitarian ground following an application by her family.

Foreign powers our friends, but AL's masters: BNP Laxmipur leader Annie

The foreign powers may be BNP's friends, but they are Awami League's masters, BNP's central publicity secretary and former member of parliament Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie said today. 

Speaking at a march demanding Khaleda Zia's immediate release held in Laxmipur today (19 August), Annie said, "BNP is always aiming that no foreign power can exploit and rule us. At present, the Awami League government is making foreigners' their masters. 

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
"On the one hand, Sheikh Hasina says the BNP has no support of foreigners; on the other, she says foreigners are the apple of the BNP's eye. She is right in a way, as we indeed have friendly relations with foreigners." 

He also said Khaleda Zia and the BNP were victims of state terrorism today, perpetrated by the joint forces under the orders of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

"The downfall of this government will be ensured through a peaceful movement involving millions of people. We now have to hold elections under a one-party neutral government."

At the march organised by the Laxmipur unit of the BNP, he said there was no rule of law in the country and no independence of the judiciary. 

"Those who are sitting in the parliament are sitting in power illegally."

Other party leaders and activists were also present at the rally.

