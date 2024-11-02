BNP leader Shahadat to take oath as CCC mayor tomorrow

Bangladesh

BSS
02 November, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 08:26 pm

BNP leader Shahadat to take oath as CCC mayor tomorrow

Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives adviser AF Hassan Ariff will administrate the oath

BSS
02 November, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 08:26 pm
Dr Shahadat Hossain
Dr Shahadat Hossain

BNP leader Shahadat Hossain, who was recently declared mayor-elect of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) by an election tribunal, will take oath as the mayor in Dhaka tomorrow (3 November)

Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives adviser AF Hassan Ariff will administrate the oath at 11am at the conference room of the Local Government Division at the Secretariat in Dhaka.

Confirming the matter to BSS, Maruful Haque Chowdhury, personal secretary of Shahadat, said senior government officials, key BNP leaders, including many BNP leaders and activists from Chattogram, are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony. 

After taking oath, the new mayor will visit the mazar of BNP founder and former Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman to pay tribute. Shahadat is scheduled to return to Chattogram on 5 November to formally take the charge, he added.

Touhidul Islam, chief executive officer of CCC, told BSS that the authorities are taking preparation to receive the new mayor. 

Earlier, the Election Tribunal in Chattogram declared former BNP city unit president Shahadat Hossain as the mayor-elect of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) in a case filed by him seeking cancellation of 2021 election results.

Election Tribunal judge as well as joint district and sessions judge Mohammad Khairul Amin+ handed down the verdict on 1 October this year.

Shahdat, former BNP nominated mayoral candidate for CCC election, filed the case on 24 February 2021 for widespread electoral fraud and several other of vote-rigging incidents.

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) / Shahadat Hossain

Comments

