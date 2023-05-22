BNP leader Majnu picked up by DB, alleges Rizvi

Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) Dhaka Metropolitan South's member secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu was allegedly picked up by men claiming to be from the Detective Branch (DB), said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

"Rafiqul Alam Majnu was picked up by the detective police from his home in Shahjahanpur at around 12 o'clock in the night," Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said.

He added that law enforcement agencies are not telling the whereabouts of Majnu.

"Picking up a leader from his home in the dead of night is an attack on democracy. The government is now isolated both at abroad and home," Rizvi said.

He also demanded to know the whereabouts of Rafiqul Alam Majnu immediately.

"If anything happens to him, the government and the law enforcement agencies will be responsible," the BNP leader warned.