BNP leader killed in clash in Chuadanga

A local leader of BNP was killed in a clash between two factions of the party in Natuda Union, over dominance in Chuadanga's Damurhuda upazila on Wednesday night (30 October).

The deceased was identified as Sultan, 45, son of the late Afsar Ali, resident of the Khalisha Para area of Natuda Union and was serving as the joint secretary of BNP Ward No. 1 (covering Gachiar Para and Khalisha Para).

According to the case statement, on 23 October, two groups of BNP clashed over establishing supremacy and previous enmity, injuring around five to six people from both groups.

Sultan sustained serious injuries during the clash and was initially taken to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, from where he was referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Earlier, on 28 October, Palash filed the case against five individuals.

Police have arrested an accused Sohrab,60, son of Bharsa Ali from Gachiar Para village, listed in the case filed in connection with the incident.

While most of the injured have recovered and returned home, Sultan remained under treatment for eight days at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where he passed away on Wednesday night.

Damurhuda Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Humayun Kabir confirmed the matter.

Operations are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects, said the OC.