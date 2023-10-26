BNP leader Khairul Kabir Khokon arrested, alleges party

TBS Report
26 October, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 12:35 pm

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP member secretary Aminul Haque has said his house in Pallabi's Eastern Housing was raided by the police

Photo: Collected from Facebook
Photo: Collected from Facebook

BNP Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon has allegedly been arrested by the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), the party alleged.

According to Khairul Kabir Khokon's wife Shirin Sultana, he was arrested at around 2:30am from his brother's house in Sepahibagh late on Thursday (26 October) said a media release signed by BNP Press Wing Officer Shamsuddin Didar.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP member secretary Aminul Haque has said his house in Pallabi's Eastern Housing was raided by the police.

Aminul Haque told the media on the phone that at 8:30pm on Wednesday (25 October) the police raided his home in Pallabi's Eastern Housing.

At that time, the police cut off the electricity connection of the building so that the footage could not be recorded on the CC camera, he added.

"I am in a safe place. The house was locked. Police broke the lock and entered the house and ransacked the furniture," the BNP leader said.

However, when contacted by The Business Standard police officials refused to speak on the matter.

