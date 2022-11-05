BNP leader Ishraque’s motorcade attacked on the way to Barishal rally

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 November, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 04:39 pm

At least 10 people were injured when the motorcade of BNP leader Ishraque Hossain was attacked by miscreants on the way to the party's divisional rally venue in Barishal city this morning.

Ishraque, member of BNP's foreign affairs committee, was unhurt and reached the venue around 9am. 

BNP activists said seven vehicles were vandalised during the attack.

Later, the BNP leaders and activists vandalized Mahilara Modern Club and beat up the Jubo League and Chhatra League activists, leaving at least 15 injured. Five of the injured have been admitted to Gouranadi Upazila Health Complex.

According to police and activists of both parties, around 30-40 activists of Jubo League and Chhatra League intercepted the vehicle carrying Ishtiaque Hossain at Gouranadi Bus Stand in Barishal this morning. 

After the incident, three other BNP leaders were also attacked in the same area on their way to join the rally this morning.

The motorcades of Engineer Riazul Islam Rizu, science and technology affairs secretary of BNP's central committee; assistant secretary Ashraf Uddin Bokul and former Chhatra Dal leader Selina Nishita were attacked around 8am.

A number of BNP men were injured in the attacks and many of them were forced to turn back to Dhaka.

Mobile internet disrupted in rally venue

Locals and journalists of different media gathered in Barishal to cover BNP's divisional rally claimed they could not access the internet with mobile data in and around the rally venue. 

Local journalist Nurul Amin said he was unable to send any photos of the BNP rally to the office using mobile internet since morning. Later, he used broadband network service and the speed was quite slow.

Adnan, a resident of Kashipur Union claimed he has faced the same issue with mobile internet since Saturday morning. 

