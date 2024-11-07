BNP leader held with arms, ammo in Patuakhali

Bangladesh

07 November, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 02:42 pm

BNP leader held with arms, ammo in Patuakhali

The arrestee is Jahangir Farazi, general secretary of Mirzaganj upazila unit BNP and son of Motaleb Farazi

A BNP leader was arrested with ammunition on 7 November. Photo: UNB
A BNP leader was arrested with ammunition on 7 November. Photo: UNB

Joint forces in a drive arrested a local leader of BNP along with arms and ammunition from his residence at North Subidkhali in Mirzaganj upazila of Patuakhali district early today (7 November).

The arrestee is Jahangir Farazi, general secretary of Mirzaganj upazila unit BNP and son of Motaleb Farazi.

Tipped off, a team of joint forces conducted a drive at the house of Farazi and arrested him along with a pistol, one magazine and two rounds of bullets, said Captain Riman Rafin Nishat, commander of Mirzaganj Upazila Army camp.

