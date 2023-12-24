BNP leader hacked, shot dead in Sitakunda

A BNP leader was hacked and shot dead in Sitakunda on Sunday (24 December).

The deceased was identified as Nur Mostafa, vice-president of the BNP's Baraiyadhala Union unit.

The incident took place around 7:00pm in the upazila's Lalanagar village, Sitakunda police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kamal Uddin told The Business Standard (TBS).

"There was a land dispute between Nur and his cousin Touhid. They were having an argument this evening when Touhid hacked and shot Nur.

"An operation is underway to arrest the accused," said the OC.

Commenting on the matter, the district's BNP Joint Convenor Kazi Salauddin told TBS, "This is definitely a political assassination. Terrorists are killing BNP men to destroy the party."

Touhid, is a Jubo League leader, who is now absconding, reports our Chattogram correspondent.

After the incident, locals rescued Nur and took him to the Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex where the doctor on-duty declared him dead.

Speaking to TBS, Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex Doctor Nur Uddin Rashed said Nur Mostafa died before he was brought to the hospital.

"He had multiple wounds and bullet marks on his body. The body has been handed over to the police," he added.