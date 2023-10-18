BNP leader Dulu lands in jail in subversion case

Bangladesh

BSS
18 October, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 05:39 pm

A Dhaka court today sent BNP organising secretary Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu to jail and placed 11 others on two-day remand each in a case lodged over alleged subversive activities.
 
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider passed the order as police produced the 12 accused before the court and pleaded to keep Dulu behind the bars in the case lodged with the capital's Badda police station. Police also pleaded to place the other 11 accused on five-day remand.
 
The 11 remanded accused are- Bhola Jubodal president Jamal Uddin, organising secretary Monir Hossain, Abir Islam, Md Taj Mohammad Khan Mamun, Md Shimul Biswas, Md Sohel, Md Mostak Hossain Munna, Abdul Mannan Sheikh Babu, Maksudur Rahman, Golam Mostafa and Shahinur Rahman.
 
According to the case documents, acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a special drive in Boithakhali 30 feet road area in Badda on 17 October. At around 7:55 pm, as police reached the area, the accused pounced on them with local weapons, leaving SI Manik Kumar Shikder, ASI Md Al Mamun Pervej and Constable Motahar Hossain seriously injured.

BNP Organizing Secretary Ruhul Quddus Talukdar Dulu

