A BNP leader has passed away during the party's divisional rally in Rangpur.

The deceased was identified as Mostafizur Rahman, member secretary of Kaharol upazila Jubo Dal in Dinajpur.

The party announced the news of his death on loudspeaker at the rally, which is being held at the Collectorate's ground in Rangpur city on Saturday (29 October).

Mostafizur died of cardiac arrest, said former joint secretary of Dinajpur District BNP Akteruzzaman.